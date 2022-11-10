Sandra A. Spoo-Fernandez

November 21, 1987—October 24, 2022

There must be Borrowed Angels, here in this life. They come along, into this world, and make this world bright. But they can’t stay forever, because they’re heaven sent. And sometimes, heaven needs them back again. By Kristen Chenoweth.

Our earth angel, Sandra (Sandy) Anne Spoo Fernandez passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. Sandra was born on November 21, 1987 in Mesa, Arizona to Sam D. Spoo, Sr. and Eva (Eve) M. Spoo.

Sandy was the youngest of three children. At a very young age, her mother and siblings moved to Crescent Valley, NV. Nevada is where she grew up 4-wheeling, playing in the snow and enjoying all that Nevada has to offer. She had many friends and family, all whom adored her.

She married her beloved husband, Ricardo Fernandez. Their precious daughter, Josefina Anna Maria Fernandez, was born on December 15, 2007 in Elko, Nevada. Sandy was a very dedicated mother and wife. She loved animals and that was evident with the mini farm that they grew. It was her daily joy to tend to all of her beloved animals.

Sandy graduated from Battle Mountain High School and received her Associate of Science degree from Great Basin Community College. She worked at the Crescent Valley Elementary School as a teacher’s aide, while working and achieving her Bachelor of Science degree. She also achieved her Master of Education degree and was hired full time as the Pre-K/Kindergarten teacher at Crescent Valley Elementary School. She loved being a teacher, loved her students and all of the staff. She was also actively involved with many community functions and the community has lost a shining star. Many that knew Sandy frequently commented that, she always knew the right thing to say.

Sandy is preceded in death by her step-father, Robert Riddle and mother, Eva (Eve) Riddle. Sandy is survived by her best friend and husband, Ricardo Fernandez; her beautiful daughter, Josefina Fernandez; father, Sam Spoo, Sr.; brother, Sam D. Spoo, Jr.; sister, Sara J. Spoo and stepmother, Sharon Riddle; as well as many uncles; aunts and cousins, who will all miss her dearly.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.