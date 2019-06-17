September 28, 1940—May 19, 2019
Sandra La Velle Worthington 78, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 following cardiac surgery. She was born in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents Doris L.M. and Wilbert F. Anderson. Sandra is survived by her husband Wayne J Worthington of 61 years; her brother, Roger W. Anderson M, D.; three daughters: Lei Annette Cox, Michelle Marie Cano, and Patricia Lynn Worthington, eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Sandra graduated from Elko High School in 1958 and worked for the Department of Welfare. She received an Associate Degree in Medical Science from Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cross-word puzzles and genealogy.
