Sandra Lee (Gongaware) Smith, affectionately known as Sandi, of Battle Mountain, NV, passed away on May 6, 2023, at the age of 67 years old. She was born in Pasadena, CA, and the youngest daughter of Florence and Emanuel Gongaware. She had three sisters (Florene, Lydia, and Viola Jean) and one brother (Emanuel Jr. or “Butch”). She grew up with several nieces (Florene’s oldest daughters) that were the same age as her. She was a very smart little girl, who loved to dress up and dance around on video, around the time that the first handheld home video systems came out. She was creative with macrame and loved to do crafts. The entire Gongaware family was close and well known for large reunion gatherings. Sandi was a fabulous cook and loved entertaining large groups. Sandi’s favorite pass time was going shopping with friends and family during out-of-town trips. She loved summer barbeques, going camping and boating with friends and family. Sandi’s adventures and life took her throughout Nevada, including Reno, Winnemucca, Ely, and Battle Mountain. She has made lasting friendships in each of these communities. Sandi was loved and admired by many friends and family members. She meant so much too so many people that she will be missed by all those she touched with her life.