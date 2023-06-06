August 30, 1955 – May 6,2023
Sandra Lee (Gongaware) Smith, affectionately known as Sandi, of Battle Mountain, NV, passed away on May 6, 2023, at the age of 67 years old. She was born in Pasadena, CA, and the youngest daughter of Florence and Emanuel Gongaware. She had three sisters (Florene, Lydia, and Viola Jean) and one brother (Emanuel Jr. or “Butch”). She grew up with several nieces (Florene’s oldest daughters) that were the same age as her. She was a very smart little girl, who loved to dress up and dance around on video, around the time that the first handheld home video systems came out. She was creative with macrame and loved to do crafts. The entire Gongaware family was close and well known for large reunion gatherings. Sandi was a fabulous cook and loved entertaining large groups. Sandi’s favorite pass time was going shopping with friends and family during out-of-town trips. She loved summer barbeques, going camping and boating with friends and family. Sandi’s adventures and life took her throughout Nevada, including Reno, Winnemucca, Ely, and Battle Mountain. She has made lasting friendships in each of these communities. Sandi was loved and admired by many friends and family members. She meant so much too so many people that she will be missed by all those she touched with her life.
She had a wonderful heart and loved helping others. She worked in social services for over 40 years, as a liaison between those in need and public services that were available to them. She is remembered as an extremely caring and loving woman, in both her personal and professional life.
Sandi attended high school at Monrovia Arcadia Duarte (MAD) High School, then moved to Reno, Nevada as a senior and graduated from Wooster High School in 1973. She married Gerald (Jerry) Smith in 1977, at the First Church of the Nazarene, in Sparks, Nevada. Their marriage resulted in the birth of their beautiful daughter, Jessica Marie (Smith) Walker.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Smith; her daughter, Jessica (James)Walker; and her sister, Lydia (Gongaware) Crow and two grandsons: Henry and Hunter Walker. Aunt Sandi had many beloved nieces (11) and nephews (9).
Sandi was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Emanuel Gongaware; sisters: Florene (Renie), Viola Jean (Jeanie); her brother, Emanuel (Butch) and step son, Todd Smith.
Sandi desired to have a small Memorial service with family and friends at her final beach party.
