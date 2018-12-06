*2wCAPFb*Scott Alan McKayMarch 16, 1960—November 30, 2018
Scott Alan McKay was born March 16, 1960, at Mountain Home Air Force Base to Alvah Don McKay and Shirley Eileen McKay. He graduated from Meridian High School and became a talented mechanic, a skill he learned from his Dad and continued to develop over the course of his career.
While living in Boise Scott worked at Ditch Witch, Hewlett Packard and Eddys Bakery. He moved to Wildhorse, Nevada where he was in Mill Maintenance at Jerritt Canyon and later worked for AMS at multiple mines in the area. Scott loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping and fishing whenever possible.
Scott is survived by his wife, Trina and their family; Shaun and Audrey McKay; Heidi and Kelly Bell; Eric and Brandy Reed; Jessica Reed; Wesley Reed and twelve grandchildren; along with his sisters Bonnie Pfaff; Kathleen Sigler and Melody Hyde.
Scott’s positive attitude, easy-going view of life and hearty laughter will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Scott’s life will be held Wednesday, December 12 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Idaho Pizza, 5150 West Overland, in Boise and on Sunday, December 16 from 12:00 to 2:00 at Mile High Steak House out by Wildhorse Reservoir.
