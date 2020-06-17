August 2, 1959 – June 11, 2020
Scott B. Meshefski, 60, of Carlin, Nevada, died June 11, 2020 in Meridian, ID surrounded by family. He was born August 2, 1959, in Drayton, North Dakota, the son of the late William (Willy) and Donna Meshefski. He was the second youngest of six siblings.
40 years ago, Scott made Carlin his home. He was a miner for 38 years known to be a hard worker by everyone he worked with. In one comment he could bring the whole room to laughter. He loved being outdoors, shooting his guns, enjoyed archery, and fishing.
Family was especially important to him and he was proud of his family. He met the love of his life and married Ellen Meshefski, March 7, 1981. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law Devin and Kari Meshefski; daughter, Mariah Meshefski; grandchildren; Jaxton and Sylas Meshefski; brothers and sisters Lee and Mary Meshefski, Connie, and Dale Paulson, Lorlie and Theo Munster, Kathy Owens, and Kevin and Patricia Meshefski, along with all of the favorite nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be held at the Chinese Gardens (Fishpond) in Carlin, NV Saturday, June 20th at 10:00 am.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.