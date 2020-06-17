× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 2, 1959 – June 11, 2020

Scott B. Meshefski, 60, of Carlin, Nevada, died June 11, 2020 in Meridian, ID surrounded by family. He was born August 2, 1959, in Drayton, North Dakota, the son of the late William (Willy) and Donna Meshefski. He was the second youngest of six siblings.

40 years ago, Scott made Carlin his home. He was a miner for 38 years known to be a hard worker by everyone he worked with. In one comment he could bring the whole room to laughter. He loved being outdoors, shooting his guns, enjoyed archery, and fishing.

Family was especially important to him and he was proud of his family. He met the love of his life and married Ellen Meshefski, March 7, 1981. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law Devin and Kari Meshefski; daughter, Mariah Meshefski; grandchildren; Jaxton and Sylas Meshefski; brothers and sisters Lee and Mary Meshefski, Connie, and Dale Paulson, Lorlie and Theo Munster, Kathy Owens, and Kevin and Patricia Meshefski, along with all of the favorite nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life will be held at the Chinese Gardens (Fishpond) in Carlin, NV Saturday, June 20th at 10:00 am.