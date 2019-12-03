Scott C Smith

On Friday, November 29th, Scott Smith was taken from this world at too early an age. Scott had many friends and had a large family that loved him. Scott loved animals and spending time with his family and friends. He was born on November 3rd of 1989 to a loving family that always wanted the best for him. Through all the ups and downs he never lost faith or got down on himself. Scott graduated from Elko High in 2008 and it was immediately one of his proudest moments. Watching him walk with his class that day was one of the happiest times that anyone can remember with Scott. No matter what happened, he was always positive and looking ahead to the next good thing. He enjoyed riding the family horses and spending time at the ranch with his grandparents. When he was younger he enjoyed following his brother around and doing as little brothers do. His life wasn’t always perfect, but he always smiled through the tough times. Scott will most certainly be missed by the people that knew him best and by those whose life he touched. Scott is survived by his mom and step dad Jody and Nathan Weiler, his brother Robert Smith and nephew Keston Smith, his grandparents Mike and Kari McDermott, his Auntie Julie and uncle Chris Zeiler and their kids, and Paula Hornbarger, and Jamie and Debbie Elliott as well as many cousins that loved and cared about him. The light that Scott had will be missed. He was too young, but the knowledge that he is safe is the best news a family could hope for. We will always love him, and hope to see him again one day.