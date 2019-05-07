October 11, 1956 – May 4, 2019
Scott Evan Howard, 62 passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2019 in Elko, NV. Scott was born on October 11, 1956 in Ft. Rucker, AL. to Dale R. Howard and DiAnne Bredeck Howard.
Scott graduated from Carson High School in Carson City, Nevada in 1975. After graduation, Scott joined the United States Air Force where he served for 9 years. While stationed in the Philippines, Scott married and welcomed three sons. After his Honorable Discharge from the military, Scott and his sons moved to Elko where he resided until he passed away.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Dale. He is survived by his mother, DiAnne; three sons; Kevin of Elko, NV; Keith of Las Vegas, NV and Scotty of Elko, NV; sisters, Sherri (Mike) McCarty and Terri (Bill) Berger, all of Spring Creek, NV; granddaughter, Charlotte of Las Vegas, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a private family gathering at a later date in Oregon. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to your favorite charity.
