July 20, 1970—May 27, 2022

SPRING CREEK—Scott Joesph Gurr 51, of Spring Creek, passed May 27th and was born in Ely, NV on July 20, 1970 to Kent and Bonnie Gurr of McGill Nevada. He was the sixth of eight Gurr children. His love of hunting, fishing and the great outdoors started at a young age. He spent many happy hours with his father and brothers camping, hiking and hunting, which continued up until the time when was no longer able. So many childhood memories at the McGill swimming pool.

As a teenager many will recall his old 3 on the tree 1949 Willis Jeep that he spent cruising around in.Scott attended McGill elementary and graduated from Ely high school in 1988. He then spent two years in Phoenix obtaining a degree before moving to Elko, NV. Shortly, thereafter he met and married Sheila Finlayson (Sheila Gurr-Cooper) and had two boys: Nickolas and Jasper.

He began his nearly 20 year career in mill maintenance at Jerritt canyon mine He also, spent two years working for Newmont before returning to Jerritt. Though, Scott and Sheila later divorced they remained good friends.

In 2012 he was diagnosed with stage four cancer, after rigorous chemo he recovered from the cancer, but was left permanently disabled from the chemo, leading to a series of medical complications, which ultimately led to his untimely death.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Kent Gurr and is survived by his mother, Bonnie Gurr of McGill, NV; sons: Nickolas Gurr of Spring Creek, Jasper Gurr of Elko, NV; brother, Steve (Sharon) of Loa, UT; sister, Sharon Gurr of West Valley, UT; sister, Staci Gurr of Kearns, UT; brother, Stanton (Teri) of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Susanne (Gary) of Brisbane, Australia; brother, Shawn (Stefini) of French Town, MT and brother, Sheldon (Jenny) of Spring Creek, NV.

A celebration of life planned for July 22, 2022, there will be more details at later date.