Sebastian Jon Elu, age 41, peacefully passed away on June 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Boise, Idaho. He was courageous and fought like HELL to beat the “BIG C”, but in the end he lost the fight. Sebastian was born on March 24, 1979 in Reno, Nevada to Luis and Dolores Elu. He graduated from Elko High School where he met his beautiful wife, Alicia. During the 24 years together, they raised two beautiful children, Sebastian Jr., and Amiya Marie.

Sebastian was a devoted and dedicated dad and husband who made a point to always put his family first. Sebastian loved to go camping with his family, but especially loved Sturgeon fishing. He taught his entire family how to reel in the BIG ONES, which they will continue to do in honor of their husband and father. Sebastian was committed to coaching Sebastian Jr. in baseball and his daughter Amiya playing softball. Both Sebastian Jr. and Amiya are excellent athletes because their father never gave up on them and always reminded them “Don’t take this game (LIFE) so serious and to have fun. Not only was he their father, but most of all their BEST FRIEND, their MENTOR and now their GUARDIAN ANGEL!!!