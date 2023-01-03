November 27, 1947—December 11, 2022

ELKO—Sgt. Walter W. Quenell, US Army (Ret) was born on November 27, 1947, in Eureka, California, and passed away on December 11, 2022, in Elko, Nevada. Walt graduated from Lassen High School, Susanville, CA, Class of 1965. He entered the Army on November 1, 1967. After extensive training, including Noncommissioned Officer Candidate and Airborne courses at Ft. Benning, Georgia, Walt was assigned to the 173d Airborne Brigade in July 1968. Later that year Walt was sent to Vietnam assigned as a platoon leader. On May 27, 1969, Walt sustained severe combat injuries while on patrol, for which he was awarded the Purple Heart. On December 31, 1969, Walt was given a retirement discharge. In January 1970, Walt moved to Las Vegas, NV, and worked in construction.

Flash forward to April 25, 1980, the night Walt met Diane. Soon after they both felt they wanted to share the rest of their lives with each other. Walt and Diane married on January 3, 1981, and later that year their son, Daniel, was born. In July 1982, Walt became a letter carrier with the US Postal Service where he was employed until his retirement in January 2008. After Diane’s retirement in March 2008, they moved to their retirement home in Spring Creek, NV, where they resided until January 2020 when they relocated to Elko.

Walt enjoyed playing sports and anything to do with being outdoors. He played softball year round while living in Las Vegas, and especially enjoyed the time when he and his son, Daniel, played together on the same team. He went hunting and fishing as often as possible, including Daniel whenever possible. After retirement. Walt spent more time fishing and ice fishing season became his favorite. He looked forward to January when many of his friends and former coworkers would visit from Las Vegas to spend the week at South Fork on the ice. Walt also enjoyed traveling in the fifth wheel whether crisscrossing the country to visit National Parks and other sites along the way, going on the two-month trip to Alaska, or going someplace for the weekend. He also enjoyed our trip to the Holy Land and visiting numerous countries in Europe, Great Britain and Central and South America.

When Walt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s over fifteen years ago, presumed to be due to exposure to Agent Orange while in Vietnam, he didn’t let it slow him down. It was only during the past year that the effects of the Parkinson’s caught up with him, limiting his ability to fish and travel. Walt enjoyed visiting with friends. Whenever they asked him how he was doing he would always smile, say he was doing “peachy” and give a thumbs up. He wouldn’t let this disease get the better of him. Walt was an attentive and loving father to Daniel, taking him whenever possible on camping, fishing and hunting trips. Walt enjoyed helping Daniel improve his baseball and basketball skills and teaching him the importance of responsibility, integrity and honor. Walt was also a loving and devoted husband to Diane and she to him. They would not let any person or conflict come between them should a situation arise.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents, Velma Mae Quenell and Walter W. Joy and his half-brother, Clifford Joy. He is survived by his wife of almost 42 years, Diane and their son, Daniel of Elko; by his children from a prior marriage: Walter R. Quenell and Donya R. Breece of Florida and his half-brother, and half-sister, Roy Joy, Redway, CA, and Elaine Chilton, Eureka, CA.

Services will be held on January 6, 2023, with a rosary at 9:30am, Mass at 10am celebrated by Fr. Biju followed by a luncheon prepared by the Women of St. Joseph in Mater Dei Hall. Burial will take place at a later date at the Elko National Veterans Cemetery with military honors upon its completion. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to any veteran’s organization.