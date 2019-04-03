{{featured_button_text}}
Shae Ryan Mayner

September 10, 1976—March 30, 2019

Shae Mayner, 42, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. Shae leaves behind his beloved wife of 21 years, Constance Nicole Mayner and their four children: Kylee, Autumndawn, Xander and Chade.

Shae was a local businessman known for giving back to the community through various groups and endeavors. Shae was at home in the outdoors and loved competing in mountain bike races, golfing with his boys and was an avid bow hunter. He was an amazing friend and will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He lives on in the memories of a huge family related both by blood and by heart.

Funeral service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 2628 Whispering Pine Dr. in Twin Falls, ID on Saturday, the 6th of April at 6pm.

In lieu of sending flowers, anyone who wishes to contribute may support the family by donating to help cover expenses at https:/www.gofundme.com/shae-mayner-memorial-fund.

