Shally Ann Baugham

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 9, 1972 – July 5, 2020

Shally Ann Baughman (Polanec) passed away peacefully at Renown Regional Medical Center on July 5, 2020 surrounded by family. Shally was born January 9, 1972 in Wooodstock, IL. Her family moved to Tulare, CA. in 1975. She attended Sparks High School and Central Valley Christian School in Visallia, CA. Shally was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and wife.

Shally is survived by her mother, Mary Combs of Sun Valley, NV.; father, Emil Polanec and step-mother, Diane of Tulare, CA., daughter, Bailey Bennett and granddaughter, Gracielynn of Reno, daughter Emily, son, Joshua and husband, Roy of Dayton, NV.

Shally graduated from the Truckee Meadow Nursing Program in 2003. She was a devoted nurse in the Reno, Carson, Yerington and Elko area hospitals and emergency transport services.

A memorial service will be held Saturday July 18, 2020 at 11:00 at the Plaza Pavilion at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in Reno, NV.