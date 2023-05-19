March 12, 1938 – May 14, 2023

Sharen Lurene Redding passed away May 14, 2023, at her home in Elko, NV. Sharen was born on March 12, 1938, in Elko, Nevada to Nettie Gardner Coats and Charles O. Coats. Sharen is survived by her four children Melissa Mouritsen, Christopher Hall, Shawna Park and Lori Reule. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Sharen graduated from Elko High School in 1956 and went on to serve in the Woman’s Army Corps. She completed basic training and clerical school at Fort McClellan Alabama. During her time in Fort Monroe, Virginia she played on the Fort Monroe Woman’s basketball team. She always said she was born too soon because girls couldn’t compete in sports. Along with basketball she also enjoyed softball, bowling and swimming.

After serving her time in the Army Sharen worked at the Elko Post Office for 32 years. After she retired, she spent many years helping with her grandchildren, whom she adored. In 2005 she moved to Meridian, Idaho where she lived a quiet life. On Sunday, you could always find her at church where she made many close friends who quickly became family. Sharen enjoyed spending her afternoons playing pinochle with friends. In 2021 Sharen returned to Elko where she was surrounded by family.

Sharen was a wonderful friend and a great example of goodness and kindness. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

There will be a graveside memorial on June 3rd, 2023, at Elko Cemetery starting at 10am. There will be a celebration of life to follow at 2pm at 312 Sage St, Elko, NV.