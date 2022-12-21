 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sharlene Leahy

Sharlene Leahy

November 14, 1943—December 15, 2022

ELKO—Sharlene Leahy left this world on December 15, 2022 in the comfort of her own home as was her wish. She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Sandra Leahy as well as five grandchildren in Phillip, Anthony, Zachary, Destinee, and Devon. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill D. Leahy, her daughter, Verda Denise Leahy, and her son, Bill W. Leahy. She leaves behind beloved friends who will miss her greatly, as well as her dog Cody and her cat Penny. Whether as a friend, a mother, or a grandmother the lives she touched will go on forever.

