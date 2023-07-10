Oct. 19, 1940—June 27, 2023

ELKO—On June 27, 2023, Sharon O. Borresch of Elko, Nevada passed away peacefully at the age of 82 years. Sharon was born on October 29, 1940, to Cecil and Agatha Olson in Irving Township, Minnesota. Sharon graduated from Atwater High School in 1958.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children; Michelle (Troy) Leith, and Chad (Susan) Borresch; grandchildren CJ (Samantha) Borresch, Dylan Bailey, Chance Bailey, Meagan Borresch and Addison Borresch; brothers, Roger (Karen) Olson, Richard (Judy) Olson, and James (Val) Olson; step-grandchildren, Alli and Lilli Leith, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Agatha Olson, her sister Betty Tomporowski, sister Patricia Mead, brother Gary Olson and nephew C.A. Olson.

Sharon’s best times were spent with family. She always loved a good backyard BBQ at one of her kids houses and always managed to whip up a great potato salad to bring. She loved playing her penny slots, an ice-cold beer, cigarette, and a goof Lifetime movie. She also loved making cinnamon rolls, which will forever be loved by her grandchildren.

A private family Memorial Service will be held back in Minnesota in September, where her ashes will be buried next to her mother, father, sister, brother and favorite aunt.

The family would like to thank the nurses, aids, and administrators at Highland Manor that helped care for Sharon over the last 2 years. We are truly grateful for you all and all that you did.