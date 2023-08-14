May 3, 1942—August 7, 2023

OREM, UT—On the morning of August 7, 2023 Sharon returned peacefully to her heavenly home. Driven by her huge heart she always worried about those that she loved and never wanted to be a burden herself. She was truly the best sister, wife, mom, and Mamass.

Sharon was born in Arkansas on May 3, 1942 to Clifford and Marie Redmon, the second of nine children. She was an angel for her siblings, at a young age Sharon went to work and sent home money to help out. Sharon was a convert to the LDS church at age 33. Sharon also found great joy in working in and out of the home.

Sharon and Allan were married for 40 years and while they had different interests enjoyed building a wonderful life together. In 1990, they were blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Katy and her mom had a great relationship.

Sharon was involved in EVERYTHING that Katy did. She loved her so very much! Sharon’s whole world revolved around her grandbabies, Zeke and Rayna. She loved playing with them and watching them grow.

Sharon will be missed by so many. A special thanks to Spring Hollow Memory Care workers who cared for her with so much love during her last days here on earth. Funeral services will be held, Wednesday, August 16th at 11:00 at the LDS church at 1651 College Pkwy in Elko. In lieu of flowers we ask that you send your contributions to a college fund for Sharon’s most favorite people, Zeke and Rayna. Venmo: katy-hiles.