August 30, 1984—April 10, 2023
PAHRUMP—Shawn Adam Kooi was born to Bridget and Lawrence Kooi on August 30, 1984, in Clinton, Iowa. He was the third of five children for Bridget and Lawrence. Shawn was an amazing brother, son, uncle, friend, and person. He may have made some bad choices in life at times, but they definitely didn’t define the person he was. Since his terrible accident and passing, so many people have told us about how he touched their life and how amazing of a person he was to them. Shawn was the type of person who would help ANYONE who needed help. He would literally give the shirt off his back for a stranger if they needed it.
We love you, Shawn, and we will miss you for the rest of our lives.
Shawn is preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Kooi and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Shawn is survived by his parents, Lawrence and Bridget Kooi; his siblings: Travis Kooi, Nicole Rose (Shawn Rose), Jessica Kooi (Ahron Hawse); his son, Joey Greenwood; seven nephews and four nieces.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.