PAHRUMP—Shawn Adam Kooi was born to Bridget and Lawrence Kooi on August 30, 1984, in Clinton, Iowa. He was the third of five children for Bridget and Lawrence. Shawn was an amazing brother, son, uncle, friend, and person. He may have made some bad choices in life at times, but they definitely didn’t define the person he was. Since his terrible accident and passing, so many people have told us about how he touched their life and how amazing of a person he was to them. Shawn was the type of person who would help ANYONE who needed help. He would literally give the shirt off his back for a stranger if they needed it.