June 2, 1936—June 16, 2020

Sheila Waage Halton, 84, passed away on June 16, 2020 in Logan, Utah. She was born in Elko, Nevada to Selmer and Dora Waage in 1936. Sheila was a member of the Elko High School marching band, pep band, orchestra, and glee club, and was selected as Miss Elko County 1953. She graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in elementary education and English and taught primary school in northern California.

In 1963 she married Nick Halton, a U.S. Naval officer, and enjoyed life as a Navy wife, living in various places in the U.S. and in Nice, France. They raised four children and enjoyed visiting beaches, camping across the U.S., and exploring historical sites as a family. She was involved in her children’s activities including serving as Cub Scout Den Leader, Girl Scout Leader, and PTA member.