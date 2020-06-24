June 2, 1936—June 16, 2020
Sheila Waage Halton, 84, passed away on June 16, 2020 in Logan, Utah. She was born in Elko, Nevada to Selmer and Dora Waage in 1936. Sheila was a member of the Elko High School marching band, pep band, orchestra, and glee club, and was selected as Miss Elko County 1953. She graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in elementary education and English and taught primary school in northern California.
In 1963 she married Nick Halton, a U.S. Naval officer, and enjoyed life as a Navy wife, living in various places in the U.S. and in Nice, France. They raised four children and enjoyed visiting beaches, camping across the U.S., and exploring historical sites as a family. She was involved in her children’s activities including serving as Cub Scout Den Leader, Girl Scout Leader, and PTA member.
After returning to Elko, she was a substitute teacher for the Elko County School District and was employed at Bodily’s Furniture, the Elko Clinic, and Elko General Hospital. Sheila was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and over her lifetime taught Sunday School, directed children’s choirs, and served as a church deacon. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter A for over 30 years and a 25-year member of the Sunrise Handbell Ringers. Sheila was also a charter member of the Elko Council of Navy League of the United States and served as its secretary for a number of years.
Throughout her life she enjoyed music and played drums, violin, piano, autoharp, and handbells. She played first violin in the Elko and Carmel, California Community Orchestras. Gardening, children, and animals were great joys to her. She loved being a mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren have many fond memories of sharing laughter with their dear “Granny.”
Sheila is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Nick; children: Chris (Carolynn), Stephanie, Scott (Sarah), and Greg; grandchildren: Liam, Alexandria, Ryan, John, and Mackenzie Halton and Hayden and Paige Kelly; and sister-in-law Shirley Ada. She was preceded in death by infant son James, parents Selmer and Dora Waage, and brother, John.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Northeastern Nevada Museum (http:/museumelko.org), to P.E.O. International (https:/donations.peointernational.org), or to a charity of one’s choice.
