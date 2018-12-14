October 12, 1956 – December 6, 2018
Sheldon Ray Forbes ‘Shelly’ is survived by his loving wife Lori of Elko, sons Christopher (Ashley) Dacus and Alan (Donna) Raph and numerous grandchildren of Pendleton, OR. Cherishing his memory are mother, Deanna Blake of Oceanside; brother, Michael of Omaha; sister, Beth (D’etta) of Oceanside and brother, Don Mark (Lien) of Sacramento. Predeceased by father, Don C. Forbes. Shelly died of a heart attack. After graduation from Vista High School in 1975, Shelly joined the USAF. Eventually he settled in the Ruby Mountains of NV, met Lori (the love of his life!), and started working for the state of Nevada. He was known as Plowman to his Burning Man family. He was a proud member of E Clampus Vitus. He was a XXX Grand Noble Humbug gray beard, also known as Pyro. A Celebration of Life is being planned for May 25, 2019 in the Elko city park, time TBD.
