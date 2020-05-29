Shelly Kay Petersen (Garrett)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 28, 1963 – May 3, 2020

Shelly Kay (Garrett) Petersen, age 56, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home in Duncan, Oklahoma surrounded by her husband and children. Sunday morning concluded her 5 year and 3 day battle with cancer. Shelly was born October 28, 1963, in Fort Morgan, Colorado. She was the youngest of four children born to Bobby James Garrett and Shirley May (Schwindt) Garrett.

Shelly spent her childhood in eastern Colorado before moving to northern Nevada as a teenager. While in high school, Shelly was named Nevada State FFA sweetheart and National Mountain and Plains Texas Longhorn Queen. She ultimately graduated valedictorian from Wells High School.

Shelly married her high school sweetheart, Robert H. Petersen, on June 22, 1982, in Deeth, Nevada. Together they raised one daughter and five sons. They spent their early married years in Texas prior to settling in Oklahoma in 1986. During the 34 years in Oklahoma, Robert and Shelly lived in Healdton, Ardmore, and most recently Duncan.