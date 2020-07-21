Sherri Lynn Colegrove age 61, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday July 17, 2020. Sherri was preceded in death by her father, Ronald D. Stouten and her grandparents (Stouten). Sherri leaves behind her husband of 24 years Robert Colegrove, Spring Creek, NV; daughter, Sarah Rome, Gilbert, Arizona; son, Bryan Reinschmidt, Reno, NV; daughter, Sarah Reinschmidt, Elko, NV; step-daughter, Crystal Peterson (Chaz Day), Perry, UT; her fur babies Molly and Steeler, brothers, Ron Stouten(John) California; Rick (Vera) Stouten, California; and sister, Vicki Stouten, Arizona. Sherri was blessed with 9 grandchildren who she Loved and adored and she was also blessed with lots of nieces and nephews who she Loved spending time with camping and making smore’s. She had a lot of brothers and sisters-in-law and friends she Loved and they Loved her, she will be missed dearly by all.