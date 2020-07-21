February 20, 1959 – July 17, 2020
Sherri Lynn Colegrove age 61, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday July 17, 2020. Sherri was preceded in death by her father, Ronald D. Stouten and her grandparents (Stouten). Sherri leaves behind her husband of 24 years Robert Colegrove, Spring Creek, NV; daughter, Sarah Rome, Gilbert, Arizona; son, Bryan Reinschmidt, Reno, NV; daughter, Sarah Reinschmidt, Elko, NV; step-daughter, Crystal Peterson (Chaz Day), Perry, UT; her fur babies Molly and Steeler, brothers, Ron Stouten(John) California; Rick (Vera) Stouten, California; and sister, Vicki Stouten, Arizona. Sherri was blessed with 9 grandchildren who she Loved and adored and she was also blessed with lots of nieces and nephews who she Loved spending time with camping and making smore’s. She had a lot of brothers and sisters-in-law and friends she Loved and they Loved her, she will be missed dearly by all.
Services will be held Saturday July 25th at Spring Creek Marina at 3 P.M.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Sherri’s name to Primary Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospital, or St. Jude’s.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.