Sherry A. Grover

*2wCAPFb*Sherry A. GroverSherry A. Grover, 80, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Ashley Manor in Twin Falls.
No services will be held at this time. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
