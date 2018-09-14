Shirley J Bement

November 28, 1935 – September 11, 2018
Shirley resided in Spring Creek, NV since 1989. Shirley married her husband Donald on July 28, 1973 and they spent 45 happy years together. She was a member of the Ruby Mountain Bible Church in Spring Creek, loved bowling on a league for many years and spending time with her family and friends. Shirley always had a smile and was a mom to everyone.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father and 3 brothers. Shirley is survived by husband, Donald; 2 brothers; 1 sister and children: Donnie (Connie) Baker; Kathy (Sam) Ledbetter; Ken (Becky) Baker; Billie Baker and Donald Jr., (Valerie) Bement; as well as 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 533 Gypsum Dr., on September 29, 2018.
Shirley will be greatly missed by her family and friends until we are all reunited once again.
