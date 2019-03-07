Spider Reynold Teller

May 20, 1947 – February 27, 2019
Gardnerville
Spider Teller was born on May 20, 1947 and passed away February 27, 2019 in Gardnerville, Nevada.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy; brother, Rocky (Clarice); brother, Tom Love; son, Derek; daughters, Jessie, Shayleah, and Angie; grandchildren, Evan, Ivy, Kaitlyn, T.C., Raiden, Mamo and Dimitri, several nieces and nephews, and many loved ones.
Spider was a loving and caring man with a heart of gold. He was an outstanding horseman, often referred to as the best reinsman around. He had a love for training horses. He was an accomplished saddle maker and one heck of a roper. Spider grew up in Owyhee, NV and spent the last 20 years of his life in Gardnerville, NV. He was also a decorated Vietnam Veteran.
Spider’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 12:00 pm in Owyhee, NV. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
To share a memory of Spider, visit www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.com
