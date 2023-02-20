April 11, 1921—February 2, 2023

BOISE, ID—Stanley Alexander Zunino, 101, of Boise (previously of Elko, Nevada) passed peacefully in his granddaughter’s home on February 2, 2023.

Stan was born in a small northern Nevada mining camp called Bullion on April 11, 1921 to Sebastiano Zunino and Antoinetta (Verdino) Zunino. He was the sixth born of ten children. The family of twelve moved around a lot during Stan’s early childhood as their living was closely tied to the mining industry. They purchased a home in Elko, Nevada around the time Stan started elementary school. When he reached high school, he was in the band playing clarinet and drums. One of his fondest memories was being invited to play at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Hoover Dam. Their band also made a trip to Pasadena, California to march in the Rose Parade.

After high school Stan found employment doing body work on cars and then by working as an auto mechanic. After that Stan went to work for the state of Nevada for 22 years as an inspector for the Bureau of Weights and Measures. This required him to cover a large portion of the state and he was able to prospect on his travels. He went on to buy the Louis Motel which he remodeled and operated with his wife, Norma Zunino. Somehow Stan also found time to volunteer for the Elko Television District for 33 years. He was also a member of the Elks for 76 years. For hobbies, Stanley always enjoyed fishing, hunting, prospecting, senior center activities and coffee with the guys. Stan and Norma were very involved in the Elko community with the Ruby Mountain Resource Center, the Elks, Art in the Park, the Senior Center, the Television District and the Elko County Fair. Stan mentioned that he was fortunate that his father taught him to live life with integrity. He did so with character, patience, kindness, generosity and a charming positive attitude. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Norma and sons: Cortez Marauta and Arnol Petersen. He is survived by his sister, Rita Phelps (Sparks, NV), children: CJ Holmes and family (Spring Creek, NV), Donell Salus and family (Hailey, ID), Judy Taylor and family (Salt Lake City, UT), Kenneth Petersen and family (Salt Lake City, UT) and Michael Petersen and family (Farmington, UT). Stan has too many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren to count.

A thankful and special blessing to his granddaughter, Chelsea and her husband, Gordon who took care of Stan for eight years in his Elko home and the last three years at their home in Boise.

A celebration of life will take place at the Burns Funeral Home in Elko on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. with a reception following directly at The Terrace at Ruby View Senior Center.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to The Terrace at Ruby View Elko Senior Center or the Center at the Park Meridian Idaho Senior Center.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the Meridian Senior Center for accepting Stan into their community for the last few years and to Keystone Hospice for their exceptional care and service during Stan’s final months.