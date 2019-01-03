May 24, 2018—December 25, 2018
Stella Rose Robblee earned her angel wings on Dec. 25, 2018. She was born May 24, 2018, in Burley, Idaho, to Tuff and Reyna Robblee. She was the happiest baby and loved to smile and laugh at everyone. She was the light of many lives, especially her big sister Mikenna Rebel Robblee.
Although we are heartbroken over the loss of our sweet Stella, we know she is watching over us now. She is survived by her parents Tuff and Reyna Robblee, big brother Braeden and big sister Mikenna Robblee, great-grandparents Rebel Seal Ellison, Pam Caldwell, grandparents Dennis and Shawn Davis, Denny Robblee and Iva Robblee, and Luis and Tammie Villanueva, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her great-grandpa Dick Seal. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
