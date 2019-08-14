{{featured_button_text}}
Stephen Poteet

*2wCAPFb*Stephen A. Poteet

February 14, 1965 – August 11, 2019

On August 11, 2019, Stephen A. Poteet, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 54. Stephen was born on February 14, 1965 in Fresno, CA to James and Suzanne (Anderson) Poteet. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, step-father (David Westrick), and brother, Herb Wyatt. He leaves behind a wife, Tracy (Gardner), 2 sons, Christopher and Stephen W); daughter, Angel; 3 grandchildren, Kaleb, Leigha, and Hayden;, 3 brothers , Kenny, Jimmy, and Gene; sister, Mechelle and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held August 24th at 10am in Wells with a Celebration of Life to follow at noon at 613 Hogan St, Wells.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments