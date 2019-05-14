{{featured_button_text}}
Steve Allen Thuringer

September 16, 1961 – May 11, 2019

Steve Allen Thuringer, our dad, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Steve was born on September 16, 1961 in Cheyenne, WY to his father, James Thuringer, and mother, Marla Hedglin. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing every chance he could and riding in the Nevada hills. He was very dedicated to his work and loved what he did. Steve engrained in his children to be hard workers, always strive to go above and beyond, and practice safety first.

Steve is survived by his father, James Thuringer; daughter, Brandi Waheed; sons, Kyle, Derrick and JD Thuringer, sisters; Tammy Jensen, Crystal Tintinger, Tasha Roberts, and Kim Toews.

Please join us in honoring Steve’s life by attending his service on Thursday, May 16th, at Burns Funeral Home in Elko Nevada at 3PM. We would greatly appreciate your presence to show Dad how loved he truly is.

