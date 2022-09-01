Steve Sewell was born and raised in Elko, Nevada. He graduated from Elko High School with the class of 1957 and returned frequently to Elko over the years for high school reunions both for the class of 1957 as well as joint reunions with all the classes of the 1950’s. He proposed to his current wife, Carol Ames Sewell, at a Labor Day picnic class reunion in Lamoille Canyon in 2007. Steve and Carol married in October 2007 and resided in Texas where Steve passed on May 25th.

Steve’s parents, the late Charles and Orene (Henderson) Sewell lived on Court Street in Elko. Steve recalled helping his mother plant tree saplings for the Garden Club in the city park. He also recalled winters where he and his school friends slid on the snow-covered neighborhood streets on the hood of a junk yard car. He loved to reminisce and tell stories about all the good times he shared with the 50 – 60 classmates he went all through grades K-12 with in Elko. He regularly said he was so grateful to grow up when he did in such a neighborly place as Elko and he truly loved to “come home” to Elko and “catch up” with friends and classmates at reunions.

Steve often shared stories with family and friends of how he began working at age 7 on a ranch his family owned in the Owyhee area doing odd chores during the summer. He spent every summer thereafter working on various area ranches where he learned to ride horses, herd cattle and to drive tractors, cattle trucks, and heavy equipment. The values of a good ranch hand molded him into the hard working, industrious, caring, man of integrity he grew up into.

In high school, Steve also worked at the local Elko airport and took flying lessons from Ralph Scott achieving his private pilot’s license by age 18. After graduating from college in Arizona, Steve became an officer in the Marine Corps serving 8 years of active duty, including two tours flying a-4’s in Viet Nam, and then serving for 12 more years in the USMC reserves. Steve also worked as an airline pilot, primarily for Continental and American airlines.

Steve was married to his first wife, Marian Moody Sewell, for 39 years until her passing in 2003 in Irvine, CA. They had two children, Leslie Raymond and Roger Sewell.

Steve is survived by his son, Roger, (wife, Leah), and by his daughter, Leslie, (John Ikebe, finacee) and two granddaughters, Ashley Evans and Savannah Raymond and by his younger sister, Carol Sutterlin (husband, Armin), and by his two nieces, Allison Strathern and Kim Strathern, daughters of his oldest sister, the late Sue Ann Gruell and the late Bruce Strathern. Steve is also survived by his second wife, Carol, and her three sons, Garrett, Garner, and Jordan Ames, their wives, and 10 more grandchildren.

The family plans to set up a small Celebration of Life for Steve in Elko in the upcoming months for family members and classmates in the area.