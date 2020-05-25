Steve Teddy Maurice Harney

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Steve Maurice Harney

“Teddy”

September 16, 1972 – May 16, 2020

Steve Maurice “Teddy” Harney, 47, of Owyhee, Nevada passed away on May 16, 2020 from a heart attack while doing what he enjoyed most — riding a horse that he was in the process of training.

Steve, also known to his friends and family as “Teddy,” attended school at Owyhee Combined Schools and was a graduate of Owyhee High School with the class of 1991. During high school, Steve played football and was a member of the Owyhee Rodeo Club where he developed his skills as a roper. After graduating, Steve worked as a ranch hand at many of the local ranches including Riddle Ranches, the YP Ranch, the TS Ranch, and he also worked in Squaw Valley.

Steve was a skilled roper and enjoyed the art, competition, and camaraderie of competitive team roping. He traveled the rodeo circuit to “head” or “heel,” with others in team roping competitions. Win or lose, he was always happy to throw the rope.

While on the rodeo circuit, he met the late Kimberly Able of McDermitt, Nevada. Together, while living in Owyhee, they raised four children, Teela, Keeli, Katie and Clay.