November 27, 1931—July 6, 2023

WELLS—Steve Wright, 91, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2023. He was born on November 27, 1931, to Margaret and James Wright.

He grew up in Ruby Valley, Nevada, at the Pole Canyon Wright Ranch. He and his brothers Willard, Bob, Jimmy and neighbor kids rode horses to a one room schoolhouse in the early years. Later he graduated from Elko High School and returned to the Pole Canyon Ranch.

While serving in the Air Force stationed in Hudson, Ontario Canada he met the love of his life, Mavis Segerkvist. In 1955 he married Mavis and they settled in Ruby Valley, Nevada on the ranch where they raised their two daughters and two sons, Gus, Debbie, Mike and Brenda. Through the years Steve owned several ranches including Pole Canyon, Warm Springs, Montana, 7-H Ranches and the Ruby Lakes subdivision. Steve was always a forward thinker. In 1956-57 he was awarded Outstanding Young Farmer of Nevada among other awards and went to Washington, DC met with the Senate and shook hands with the Queen of England. Steve loved the Ruby Mountains. For 36 years along with the ranches he operated Secret Pass Outfitters. Lasting personal friendships from across the country evolved out of outfitting and endured all his life. His last adventure was operating Angel Lake RV which he owned for 14 years.

Dad loved the outdoors and seemed truly happy when he was deep in the Ruby and Humbolt mountain ranges. He loved his grandkids, taking them on tractors and up to the mountains. He loved visiting and getting to know people and their stories whether it was on the ranch, the outfitters, the RV park or the group at McDonalds.

Steve is survived by his wife, Mavis, Wells, NV, and daughters: Debbie (Delray) Robinson, Brenda (Brady) Dart, Gus (April) Wright, and Michael (Julia) Wright; his grandchildren: Zach, Zane, Audrey, Margaret, Dale, Don and Katherine and two great-grandchildren: Mila, Conner.

A Celebration of Steve’s life will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Betaso’s Restaurant Wells, NV. The family would like to invite those who knew and loved Steve to attend, bring your photos, memories and stories.

The family would like to thank the Highland Manor staff for their kindness and support to Steve in his final days- they helped so much.