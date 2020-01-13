Steven Albert Spring

After the uranium mines began shutting down, Steve ventured to the gold mines of northern Nevada. He began working for Barrick Goldstrike in 1993, eventually moving his family to Spring Creek, NV. Steve was employed by Barrick for nearly 25 years, but his love for mining meant he hardly ever went to work.

Steve enjoyed spending time with his family and in particular his seven grandkids. From carving pumpkins at Halloween to dyeing eggs at Easter. He had a special way of connecting with each grandkid individually. He loved being their “papa”.

Steve eventually retired and moved to Saint George with his “Honi”.

Throughout his life, Steve held a devout love of the Book of Mormon. He had a testimony of our Savior, his atoning sacrifice, and the plan of salvation. Knowing that we can return home to our Heavenly Father where families can be together forever.

Towards the end of his life, Steve met a man named George. Helping each other through some difficult times, these two great men formed a solid bond of friendship.