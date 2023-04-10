March 31, 1958—April 3, 2023

WELLS—Steve was born in Elko, Nevada on March 31, 1958. He passed away on April 3, 2023 at home in Wells, Nevada. Steve was raised in Elko, Nevada and attended Elko County schools. He graduated from Elko High School in 1976. He did masonry and auto body work.

At various terms, Steve was a Wells Band Council Chairman, councilman and had currently served on the Te-Moak Tribal Council. Steve had also served on the Tribal Enrollment Committee.

Steve is survived by his daughter, Nicole Brady; brother, Marvin (Christine) Brady; sisters: Leah Brady and Lois Whitney; uncle, Alfred Jackson of Elko, Nevada; sister, Lorraine (Darrell) Shay of Pocatello, Idaho; brother, Chuck (Erica) Layton of Hill City, South Dakota; aunt, Geraldine Gerber of Sweetwater, Oregon; uncle, Earl Brady of Yomba, Nevada; aunts: Delores George and Marlene Jim of Gardnerville, Nevada. He had many nieces, nephews and cousins that he grew up with.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Elizabeth Jackson Brady and Webb D. Brady; sisters: Margaret Walker, Marian Sam and Betty Jo Dick; grandparents: Jerry and Judy Johnson Jackson, Dan Brady and Eva Dick Piffero; great-grandparents: Tom Dick, Mary Hall, and Sontang and Aggie Gilbert Jackson.

Services will be held April 14th at 11:00 a.m. at the Burns Funeral Home in Elko. A traditional feed will follow the graveside services at the Elko Band Health & Wellness Center (gym), 2250 Indian View Heights Dr., Elko, NV.