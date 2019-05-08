Steven M Stork

August 11, 1964—April 29, 2019
Steven Matthew Stork, age 54, passed away suddenly in his sleep from a heart attack in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on April 29, 2019. He was in a place that he dearly loved with his younger brother Pat and sister-in-law Gloria and numerous friends waiting to go on a fishing trip.
Steve was born on August 11, 1964 to Conrad William and Marlene V. Stork at Steptoe Valley Hospital East Ely, Nevada. Steve attended schools in White Pine County, graduating from White Pine High School in 1982. Steve attended college for one year at the University of Nevada-Reno. He had an interest in flying airplanes and obtained his pilot’s license at the age of sixteen, even before he obtained his driver’s license. He was a member of the Ely Volunteer Fire Department in the late 80’s and early 90’s until he left town. Steve worked for El Aero Services in Carson City, Elko and Ely. Steve went to work at Barrick Mine in Elko County and after a short time decided mining wasn’t for him and went into business on his own and with his partners. Steve and his partners opened up Spring Creek Country Club Shell and Convenience Store in Spring Creek, Nevada, later opening up Muley’s Bar and Grill at the same location. He always had a desire to return home to Ely and returned home in late 2010. Steve along with his brother Pat, opened Racks Bar and Grill in Ely in January 2011. Steve was elected as a White Pine County Commissioner and took office in January 2017 where he served through the current time. He had an interest in politics even before he graduated from high school. Steve always had a great concern for “not wasting taxpayer dollars” and felt compelled to stand up for his beliefs on this. His hobbies included hunting and fishing with his friends and family.
He was an avid supporter and donated to the Boy’s and Girl’s Club-White Pine Before and After School Program of Ely, as well as the Committee Against Childhood Hunger (CACH) Program, as they had to do with the children of White Pine County.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Conrad W. Stork. Survivors include mother, Marlene Stork of Ely; sisters, Linda Davies and Teresa Adams both of Ely; brothers, Rick Stork and Pat (Gloria) Stork both of Ely; step-son, Tyler Whipple, who he looked at as his own son, stationed with the U. S. Marine Corps at Twenty-nine Palms, California, his Aunt Elin McIntosh (Bill Carney) of Ely; Aunt Anna Marie Vasso of Mountain Home, Idaho; Aunt Joanne Swift of Rochester, Washington; Aunt Mary Ann Gibbs of Eldorado Hills, California; Uncles, Matt Voloder and Don Voloder of Fiddletown, California; numerous nieces and nephews that include Matt (Katie) Adams of Henderson, Nevada; Ashten Davies of Henderson, Nevada; Kylee Edwards, of Overton, Nevada; Kelsi Stork, Cade Marques, Alyssa Reynoso, and Cody Marques all of Ely, Nevada, and numerous great nephews and nieces and cousins.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely, Nevada with burial following at the Ely Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the St. Lawrence Hall (Catholic Church) following the services. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Steve Stork can be made to the Committee Against Childhood Hunger (CACH) Program at 1545 Mill Street, Ely, NV 89301, or to the Boys and Girls Club-White Pine Before and After School Program at P. O. Box 151152, Ely, NV 89315.
