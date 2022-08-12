Steven P. Sharp, 81, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2022. He was born on May 27, 1941, at Elko General Hospital to Lewis and Joan Sharp. He spent the beginning years of his childhood in Ruby Valley. When he was in the second grade, the Sharp family moved to Wells. At 17, Steve enlisted in the United States Airforce for four years. Following his service, he relocated back to Elko and joined the family business, Sharp Concrete. He will forever be known for the pristine condition of his vehicles and his mechanical ability.