May 27, 1941—Aug. 10, 2022
Steven P. Sharp, 81, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2022. He was born on May 27, 1941, at Elko General Hospital to Lewis and Joan Sharp. He spent the beginning years of his childhood in Ruby Valley. When he was in the second grade, the Sharp family moved to Wells. At 17, Steve enlisted in the United States Airforce for four years. Following his service, he relocated back to Elko and joined the family business, Sharp Concrete. He will forever be known for the pristine condition of his vehicles and his mechanical ability.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Joan Sharp, and his brother, Dwight Sharp. He is survived by his wife, Sherri Sharp of Arizona, his daughters, Annette Sharp (Daniel Camacho) of Arizona and Andrea Locuson (Matthew) of Elko, three granddaughters, Tiffany Camacho, Hillary Murphy, and Shannon Murphy, as well as one great-granddaughter, Sophia Camacho.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Elko Senior Center or the donor’s choice.
