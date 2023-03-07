March 2, 1946—March 3, 2023
BOISE, ID—Steven (Steve) Parish passed away on March 3, 2023, in Boise, Idaho after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Steve came to Elko in 1968 and soon after married Gayle Caple (Parish). Steve was a local CPA for many years and enjoyed following his boys around to sporting events, golfing, gardening and woodworking. In 2019 after Gayle’s passing Steve moved to Boise, and was able to reconnect with old friends, make some new friends, and spend more time with family.
Steve is survived by his sons: Michael and Matthew, daughters-in-law: Julie and Tania and his grandsons: Daniel, Cooper, Luke and Carter.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. The service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Elko, 777 Sage Street.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Parkinson’s foundation, parkinsons.org.
