November 19, 1945—November 19, 2022

On November 19, 2022, a beautiful soul made her transition. Susan Kathleen Warren passed away in Lovelock, Nevada. Dementia took her from us on her 77th birthday.

Susan, the second child of three, was born at the Elko General Hospital in Nevada on November 19, 1945, to Richard P. “Dick” Warren and Jane E. (Johnstone) Warren.

Susan attended Elko County schools. She was an outstanding student, enjoyed her friends, always open to an adventure, loved her dog, a boxer named Ringo, and loved riding her horse out of the Elko County Fair Grounds up over the hills with lifetime friends, Marilee Stenovich and John “Cowboy John” Collett. The Warren home, at the corner of Juniper and 2nd Streets, especially the recreation room in the basement, was the place where the three Warren siblings and their friends often gathered and created memories that are still treasured by many. Susan was part of the group that collected Christmas trees in Elko after the holidays, dragging the trees through the streets to the Stenovich vacant lot on Court Street, where all those who donated their tree could enjoy a bonfire while drinking hot chocolate and eating donuts from Home Bakery.

Susan moved to Lovelock in October 1963, where she raised her three sons and resided for the remainder of her life.

She loved to travel and see new places, including visiting Europe on several occasions. She was very involved with the domestic violence and abuse programs in Lovelock and volunteered countless hours. She supported many, quietly giving food and clothing to folks over the years when she knew they were in need.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents; her older brother, David Warren; her younger sister, Ann Warren; and her second son, James P. Cerini.

Susan is survived by her two sons: John Cerini of Medord, OR and Steven (Denice) Cerini of Lovelock, NV; her five grandchildren: Andrew, Jacob, Kati, Kyra Jo and Jimmie Cerini; and her two great-granddaughters: Amari Dowd and Rose Cerini.

Susan requested that there be no services. At a later date, her ashes, along with her son Jim’s, will be laid to rest in the Warren Family plot in Elko.

In honor of Susan, the family requests that you donate to a charity of your choice in her memory.