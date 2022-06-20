ELKO—On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Susan Roberta (Morford) Fisk, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 69. Susan was born August 30, 1952, in Silverton, Oregon, to her parents, Sylvia and Robert Morford, and siblings, Carole and Dennis. She spent her youth in Silverton, OR where she enjoyed adventures including climbing trees, swimming, movies, and talking to anyone and everyone. Her outgoing personality led to her introducing her step-father, John Demezas to her mother, Sylvia. She graduated from Silverton High School in 1971.

Susan had faith from a very young age and loved the Lord. She was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1973. Soon after, she moved to Provo, Utah with a friend and became a cook at Brigham Young University. Susan moved back to Salem, OR where she had her eldest daughter, Amy. In 1986 she met Allan Fisk and they married in May of that year. They had three more children: Allan, Andrew, and Anna. The family moved to Spring Creek, NV in 2001 where Susan enjoyed serving in the church and community. She volunteered at the elementary school library and loved her job at the school central kitchen, becoming known around town as “Mama Sue”. She showed her love by hand-feeding (literally) all who came to the house. She was a very supportive wife and mother who never missed the many sporting events and extra activities her children were involved in.