January 10, 1956 – January 27, 2020

Sylvia Karin Cassel, born January 10, 1956 in Hayward, CA passed away in her home in Osino on January 27, 2020.

Sylvia moved to Elko in 1994 where she worked for Barrick and Newmont for 20 years; retiring after beating lung cancer. She was currently employed as a driver for MV Transportation. Sylvia enjoyed going to yard sales, hitting the casinos, hanging outdoors and fishing with friends.

Sylvia is survived by son, Rufus Harry (Angie) Herrington, III; two grandchildren, Haley and Rufus, IV ; her nieces, Starlee and Belle Cassel; nephews, Keith and Jeff Torres; Steven and Kevin Cassel and many beloved friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, George and her mother, Doris Cassel; as well a brother, Steven Cassel.

Services will be held Wednesday, February 5, at 11am at Burns Funeral Home.

She will be missed by many. Until we meet again.