September 10, 1964 – November 27, 2018
The life of the dead is placed in the memory of the living. – Cicero
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Tammy Ann Wright on November 27 in Reno.
Tammy, the daughter of Jim Wright and Ramona Echebarria (Ispisua), was born at Elko General Hospital on September 10, 1964.
A graduate of Elko High School Class of ‘82, Tammy later attended the University of Nevada Reno where she earned her bachelor’s degree.
Tammy loved the company of her friends and family and spent time in both Elko and Reno participating in the things she enjoyed. Always an avid learner, she occupied herself with reading, listening to music, watching her favorite television shows and gazing at the stars. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, as well as watching her San Diego Chargers and San Francisco Giants in action.
Tammy had a deep affinity for animals and couldn’t help but bring home the occasional stray to nurture back to health and then adopt. When not studying or helping out her four legged friends, Tammy could be found entertaining at her monthly luncheons with her friends from high school; telling jokes and silly stories to make everyone laugh.
Tammy was a person filled with a beautiful spirit and loved her role of being “Tita” to her little niece Lily whom she loved very much. There was rarely a time when she did not find an opportunity to be with her “Lily-bug” watching her grow and loving every minute of it.
Tammy is survived by her stepfather, Bartolo; sister, Dianna; brother, Daniel; sister-in-law, Elizabeth; uncles, Frank, Pete and Hank Ispisua; Lucy Zubieta, Lou Arano and cousins, Ryan and Jason.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at St. Joseph’s Church on Saturday, Dec. 8th at 11am, with a luncheon following afterwards at the Basque Club House. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Animal House Shelter and Sanctuary and help support the animals that she loved.
