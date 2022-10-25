Tamre Marie Santistevan

June 19, 1961—October 16, 2022

Our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, memaw, bamma, Tammi, 61, put her earthly chains behind her on October 16, 2022 at St Mary’s Hospital in Reno, Nevada, following a prolonged battle with diabetes. Tammi was born on June 19, 1961, in Sacramento, California. The family lived in Sutter Creek, California and St Anthony, Idaho, before settling in Elko, Nevada in August 1976.

Tammi graduated from Elko High School in 1979, where she was tagged with the nickname “Baby Cheeks”. Anyone that has ever seen her beautiful smile and rosy cheeks will understand where this nickname came from! Shortly after graduating high school (like 3 weeks) Tammi married the love of her life, Ron Santistevan on June 22, 1979. A few years later they moved to their ranch in Southfork where they raised their three sons.

Tammi had several jobs throughout adulthood, working for Tony LaMorte at Interior Wood Products, Census taker for the US Government, keeping books for several companies in the Elko area including Bob and Lillian Secrist with both Ace Firewood and Lillian’s Gift House, but will be best remembered for her ownership of the Bookstore in the Rancho Plaza. Tammi absolutely loved her time as a business owner but, more importantly, loved the daily interactions with her friends (not customers, friends). Since closing the Bookstore, Tammi had worked for the PACE Coalition and the Denise Bradshaw Law Office.

Tammi spent her entire life serving others. Starting as a teen, Tammi was responsible for helping care for her little brothers. She participated in high school activities like Drill Team (President), Volleyball, the Powwow newsletter staff, and Student Council (Pep-E President). Throughout her life, Tammi could be found volunteering whenever called upon, Ten Mile 4-H Club Leader, Silver Sage FFA Alumni, Mixed Monday Night Bowling League (Treasurer), Elko Federal Credit Union Board Member and an active member and volunteer for the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce. At home, Tammi was the glue that kept her family (all of us) together, fed and cared for, constantly planning, and organizing family events, even helping organize and cooking food for her own birthday party. All of that aside, Tammi’s favorite activity was anything involving her grandchildren. Tammi’s presence could always be counted on at sidelines, bleachers, tables, or chairs, regardless of the activity. Whatever it took to support her family.

Tammi was preceded in death by her father, Robert Payne; stepfather, Harold Wilson; brother, Darrell Payne and her in-laws: Joe and Julia Santistevan.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ron Santistevan; sons: Brian (Sarah) Santistevan, Shane (Marsha) Santistevan and Derek (Mindy) Santistevan; mother, Sandra Wilson; sisters: Suzette Heintz and Robin (Daniel) Grover; brothers: Joe (Stephanie) Payne and Ken Payne; 11 grandchildren (Riley, Calon, Alexis, Baylee, Jessie, Kelli, Dakota, Heston, Milo, Tyson and Chase); her two, four-legged “children”: Gigi and Hershey and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on November 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Reception following in Mater DEI Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Tammi’s name to either the Dialysis Clinic, Inc. at 1995 Errecart Blvd. #100, Elko, NV 89801 or to the Nevada Diabetes Association at www.diabetesnv.org.