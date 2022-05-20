March 18, 1994—April 26, 2022

Tanner C. Marvel was born on March 18, 1994, in Elko, Nevada. He died on April 26, 2022, in southwestern Utah.

Out of the many people who knew him, most would concur that Tanner was quite possibly the best human being God ever put on this Earth. No wonder God wanted him back so soon.

Tanner is survived by his dog, Roady; mom, Spring Dykstra-Bengoechea (Levi); father, Travis Marvel; brothers: Cameron and Reiley Marvel; grandma, Kathy Dykstra; grandparents: Greg and Cindy Marvel; uncles: Todd Dykstra and Troy (Kathleen) Dykstra; aunt, Kalli Marvel and the Gary Bengochea family. Tanner is preceded in death by his grandpa, Mike Dykstra.

Peace be with you, Tanner, you are finally home.

A Celebration of Life for Tanner will be held at 3:00 p.m. on August 6, 2022. The Celebration will take place at 2 Wild Poppies Nursery in Pleasant Valley, Nevada.

In lieu of an “obituary”, Tanner’s mom wants to create something different and call it a “Reflection”. At the Celebration, everyone will be given the opportunity to share their greatest memory and positive thoughts about Tanner that will then be complied into Tanner’s “Reflection”. Once complied, the Reflection will be made available via social media. All the information about the Reflection and how you can contribute will all be revealed and explained at the Celebration of Life. We look forward to everyone’s help creating an amazing Reflection for Tanner.