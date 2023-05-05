February 16, 1942—April 23, 2023

ST. GEORGE, UT—Teryl was born in Elko, Nevada to Lawrence E. Gilbertson and Marjorie Harmer Gilbertson. On April 23, 2023, Teryl left this world to join her husband, Robert (Bob) Kimball and the Lord Jesus in Heaven. Her husband, Bob and Teryl were married for almost 60 years and Bob preceded her in death on September 17, 2021.

She was always known as Teryl Gilbertson growing up. She attended grade school in Lamoille, Nevada where she lived most of her life with her grandparents, Bert and Elenore Harmer. She later graduated high school at Elko High. Teryl also graduated college and earned an associate degree.

In 1961, Teryl married the love of her life, Robert Kimball and they had one daughter, Jacquline (Jackie).

Teryl worked as a waitress at the Star Hotel and later as a cashier at Elko Drug. She went on to work as a cashier at Albertsons and that was her favorite job.

Teryl loved to crochet. She also loved to go camping, fishing and gardening.

Teryl spent the last 20 years of retirement with her husband, Bob, in Sun City, Arizona. After Bob’s passing, Teryl moved to St. George, Utah to be with her daughter, Jackie.

Teryl leaves behind her daughter, Jacquline (Jeff) Hansen, St. George, UT; her sister, Vickie Williams, Carson City, NV; two granddaughters, Olivia (Chad) Wilson Lakeport, CA and April Hansen and two great-grandchildren, Jeffery and Bobby Hansen, Kyle, Texas.