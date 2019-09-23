July 15, 1997 – September 16, 2019
Tevin James Stephenson, 22 passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 in Missouri. Born July 15, 1997, in Missouri, he was the son of Terrance James and Cynthia Stephenson.
Tevin attended Damonte High School in Reno and Lighthouse Christian Academy. He graduated from Elko High School. Tevin loved to play basketball with anyone who would play with him. He enjoyed riding ATV’s & motorcycles, snowboarding, going to the lake or ocean, camping, hiking, swimming and fishing with his brothers and parents. Fishing and working on cars with his dad were his passion growing up. He enjoyed traveling with his family to different places. Tevin touched everyone he met with his personality and smile. Our son, Tevin, lived up to the meaning of his name. He was sensitive, affectionate, imaginative, had a unique way of thinking and was diplomatic. He will be missed by all those he touched.
Tevin is survived by mother and father, T. James and Cynthia Stephenson of Spring Creek, NV. He is also survived by his brothers Deondre, Dallis, Jeremiah and Leo Stephenson of Spring Creek, NV and by uncles, aunts, and niece; along with biological family members.
