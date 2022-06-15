June 7, 1949—May 20, 2022
On Friday, May 20th, 2022, Thadd L. VanDerDussen, a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away at the age of 72. Thadd VanDerDussen was born on June 7, 1949 in Elko, NV to Herman and Ethel VanDerDussen. He was an only child and was the light of Ethel’s life. He grew up in Elko and attended Elko High School. He loved playing drums in his band, the Beaudeans. He was drafted to Vietnam at 18 years old and spent 1 tour serving his country. Over the years Thadd owned and operated multiple businesses in Elko but his passion was collecting and restoring Corvettes. He became well known in numerous countries as “the Corvette guy.” He loved taking his 2 daughters, Catherine Nelson and Holland Wines on drives in the cars. He was known for being kind and funny. He enjoyed having coffee with lifelong friends, fishing, camping, traveling and being with his family. Thadd married his wife, Janet VanDerDussen in 2011 and spent the last years of his life with his wife traveling and adventuring.
Thadd was preceded in death by his father, Herman, and his mother, Ethel. He is survived by his wife, Janet; his two daughters: Catherine (Jay) Nelson and Holland (Casey) Wines; and his grandchildren: Zachary Gartner, Jessica Gartner, Hope Nelson, Alexa Nelson, Rylan Wines, Ireland Nelson and Addie Jo Wines. He also had two stepsons: Chuck Helton and Matt Helton.
A celebration of life will be held on July 25th at 1pm in the Lamoille Grove in Lamoille, NV.
