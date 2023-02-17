May 21, 1927—February 10, 2023

Thelma Louise Wood Jaynes, 95, died peacefully in her sleep in her home in Taylorsville, Utah, on February 10, 2023. She was born May 21, 1927, in Murray, Utah, to James Stern and Cora Maude Rich Wood. She was the beloved younger sister of three older brothers, Everett Dellno, Stern R. and Shirley Rich Wood. Thelma had a happy childhood in Bennion, and graduated from Granite High School in 1945.

She married Homer Warren Jaynes Jr. in the Salt Lake Temple on March 30, 1948. After farming in Utah for three years, they purchased a cattle ranch in Starr Valley, Nevada, where they moved in 1951. Two daughters and three sons joined their family—Coralee, H. Warren, Richard, Fred, and Mary Ellen.

In July 1974, Homer passed away from an aneurysm, leaving Thelma a widow for almost 49 years. In 1978, Thelma and Mary Ellen moved back to Bennion, Utah. Thelma had an active life and enjoyed working in her beautiful yard, watching sporting events—Utah Jazz and BYU—and traveling the world. She also served for 15 years as an ordinance worker in the Jordan River Temple. Always very social, Thelma enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and three brothers. She is survived by her children, Coralee and Mark Dahl, H. Warren and Glynna (Mortensen) Jaynes, Richard and Launa (Stoker) Jaynes, Fred and Lynn (Chadwick) Jaynes, and Mary and Steve Rudelich, 24 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren with 3 more expected, 1 great-great-granddaughter, and adopted family, Fred and Tiffany Lopez.

Services are under the direction of the McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah, where a viewing will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Another viewing and the funeral will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bennion Utah East Stake Center, at 5980 South 1300 West in Taylorsville, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, viewing 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., funeral at 11:00 a.m. Interment following at Murray City Cemetery, 5600 South Vine Street, Salt Lake City, Utah.For full obituary, visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.