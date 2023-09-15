March 11, 1942—September 6, 2023

WELLS—The world lost a most wonderful man when Ted Paulson passed away at home holding the hand of his wife, Judy, of nearly 60 years, on September 6, 2023 in Wells, Nevada. He was born and raised in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Ted graduated from Logan High School, where he was a star athlete in football, basketball and tennis. He went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to play football. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and completed his Masters degree in Education from the University of Montana.

Ted began his career in education by taking his first teaching position in Waunakee, Wisconsin where he also coached football and baseball. He then moved to Valier, Montana to teach junior high history and became the head football, basketball, and track coach. Also while there, he attained vice principal status. He then moved to Fairbanks, Alaska to be a high school principal and finished his career as principal for Wells Combined Schools in Wells, Nevada. He was honored with many accolades during his career including being named “Principal of the Year” numerous times.

Ted married the love of his life, Judy, in 1963 and raised a family of three; Brad, Jody, and Brian. He and Judy were married just days short of 60 years. In his spare time Ted was an avid sports enthusiast, enjoyed online poker, hunting (especially ground squirrels in Nevada) and fishing. Ted thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors with his dogs over the years while enjoying a diet coke and cookies from McDonalds.

He is survived by his wife (Judy), a sister (Teri Fiers), three children, ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

At his request, there are no services scheduled.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in his honor to the Wells High School booster club to support student activities that he was so passionate about.