Theresa C. Shea Paoletti

May 25, 1920—October 15, 2022

Theresa Catherine Shea Paoletti, treasure of our family, left this world on October 15, 2022, for the reward she so richly deserved.

Born in Jordan Valley, OR, on May 25, 1920, to loving parents Bill and Cynthia Shea. Theresa grew up as a devoted sister to Pat (Camilla), Chris (Dan), and Bill (Mary), each of whom she adored all the days of her life.

Theresa came to Elko, NV, in 1942, after completing nursing training, graduating as a Registered Nurse in Boise, ID. While working at Elko General Hospital, she met and married the love of her life, Leo Paoletti. She was married to her beloved husband for 62 years, creating a warm and loving home for our family.

We had wonderful childhoods growing up on Court Street with our grandparents (Angeline and Joe Paoletti), aunt and uncle (Lorraine and John Urriola), and cousins (Linda, Angie, Karen, and Barbara), and wonderful friends.

She finished her nursing career as a school nurse, serving children for 18 years. She delighted when she would be greeted with “That’s my school nurse!” and remembered every child with love.

She was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Theresa is survived by her children: Chrystal Stinehagen and her daughters, Catherine (Jay) and Lyndsay (Drew); and her grandchildren, Zach Gartner, Jessica Strand (Alex), Alexa, Ireland, Gavin and Taggart; Michele Beristain and her children, Angela Russell (Blane), Mario (Cheri); and her grandchildren, Dutch, Huston, Lauren, and Madeline; Lorayne Henderson and her sons, Roger (Hillary) Mike (Susanne); and her grandchildren, Sadie, Lyla, Shea, Doug, and Paige and Patrice Paoletti and her daughter, Frankie (Forrest). Theresa is survived by loving nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

A part of her will live eternally in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We are most grateful for her kind and encouraging words, her unfailing devotion and love, and her everlasting legacy of commitment and sacrifice. We are so grateful for the many years we got to spend with her beautiful and loving influence in our lives.

A rosary will be held for Theresa at St. Joseph’s on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. Joseph’s as well. Further information will be forthcoming.