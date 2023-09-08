LOCHBUIE, CO—Theresa “Terri” Simpson, 62, of Lochbuie, Colorado passed away peacefully at home in the early morning on August 16, 2023, of natural causes after years of declining health. She was born on December 9, 1960, in Manhasset, New York to Guy and Dolores Bedenick nee Stock. She spent her childhood in Long Island, New York, relocating to Cody, WY as a young woman, going on to reside in Bear Lake, UT, Elko, NV, Riverton, WY, Casper, WY and returning to Cody, WY and Elko, NV several times while raising her family. On August 23, 1997, in the mountains outside of Cody, Wyoming, Terri married the love of her life, Richard Lynn Simpson. Terri was an incredibly strong willed, yet kind woman. She had a wonderful green thumb, was known for her creativity and had a keen eye for antiques. Her artistic touch was evident in any project she took on from making jewelry, to drawing and painting, to decorating her home and shop. She had a love for people that would never exclude anyone, whether it be her family, friends, or someone in need of a place to stay. Terri always saw the good in people and had an overwhelming desire to help all those she met. Her occupations ran the gamut from seismographic surveyor in the back country, to nurse, to shop owner and finally truck driver. She had many loves in her life, but nothing ever came close to the love she had for her three children. She believed them to be her greatest accomplishments. Terri also had a great love for the mountains of Wyoming. She spent many weekends camping with her family and friends, and especially loved joining Lynn at his hunting camps. Some of her best memories came from her outdoor adventures. In the summers, she could be spotted braiding flowers into wreaths for her hair, or getting towed out of yet another snowbank that she was just sure she could get across. She didn’t let fear hold her back.