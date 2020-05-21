× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 8, 1958 – April 26, 2020

Thomas A. Cruce, 61 of Elko passed away unexpectedly the morning of April 26, 2020.

Tom was born May 8, 1958 to Robert and Dorothy Cruce in San Manuel, Arizona. He was raised in the small town of Oracle, Arizona and graduated from San Manuel High School.

For most of his life Tom worked as an underground miner. Starting out in the uranium mine in Gallup, New Mexico then BHP copper in San Manuel, Arizona. For a short time Tom worked in Montana prior to settling in Elko, Nevada and working for Newmont the last 21 years.

Tom loved fast cars and was a die-hard Arizona Cardinals fan since a young boy, he also enjoyed going to the casinos. Tom was an amazing family man. His family was everything to him and he was everything to his family. Nothing will ever be the same without him. He will forever be missed, but will always live on in our hearts and our memories.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Leah Miller (Cruce); three grandsons: Ryan (Alice) Chavez; Ian Chavez and Brayden Cruce; great-grandson Samandriel Chavez; his father, Robert Cruce and siblings David (Joyce) Cruce, Kathy (Larry) Bache, Mike (Jacque) Cruce; Tim Cruce and Crystal Cruce. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy (Obarr) Cruce.

A private graveside memorial for family only was held at the Oracle Arizona Cemetery.